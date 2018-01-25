What do figure skaters carry in their bags?

We asked the new U.S. Olympic figure skating team what items they must have in their bags before a competition.

Mirai Nagasu:

Deodorant, tampons, towel, Wet Wipes, earbuds.

Karen Chen:

Hand sanitizer, tissues, hair ties or scrunchies, snacks, and BB Cream.

Madison Chock:

Water, a change of clothes, a snack, my lacrosse ball to roll out on, lip balm.

Evan Bates:

Water bottle, snacks, lacrosse ball, resistance band, Gatorade.

Adam Rippon:

Headphones, cell phone, water bottle, emergency fruit snacks, and car keys.

Vincent Zhou:

Sports drink, earbuds and phone, towel, spare pair of socks and shorts, and piece of paper detailing my work out for the day.

Madison Hubbell:

Extra socks, therabands for stretching and warmup, water bottle, plus an extra snack such as almonds or fruit (in case I get hangry, or stuck at the rink longer than anticipated!). And tampons, because frankly, you never know!

Alexa Scimeca Knierim:

Spare granola bar, Hair ties, Extra Contact lenses, Lip stick, Headphones.

Chris Knierim:

Bunga pads, lacrosse ball, tape, extra laces, towel.

Nathan Chen:

CorePower, grip straps, mini bands, and foam roller.

Maia Shibutani:

Make-up wipes, headphones, hair ties, Mophie, mints.

Alex Shibutani:

Sneakers, phone charger, headphones, sunglasses, pain killers.