Va. Beach man shot during argument in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say someone shot a 26-year-old Virginia Beach man inside a home on Goldsboro Drive in Hampton Wednesday night.

According to police, the 26-year-old and another man who he knew, got into an argument around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive. Sometime during the argument the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the Virginia Beach man several times.

Medics took the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and everyone involved is cooperating with investigators.

