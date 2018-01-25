Vidant Health hospitals set visitation restrictions for children

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) – Due to the high number of flu cases this season, children have been temporarily banned from visiting patients at Vidant’s hospitals in the region.

Officials with Vidant Health say the restrictions of visitors started on Jan 23 for anyone under the age of 12. The restriction is in place at the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, and the Vidant hospitals in Edenton, Windsor, Ahoskie, Washington and Greenville.

“Vidant Health values family presence when loved ones are in the hospital,” said Vidant spokesperson Erica Mizelle. “We also are responsible for protecting patients from being exposed to viruses such as the flu.”

The exception is a well-child under 12 years of age can visit a newborn sibling.