Va. Beach Catholic school to close Friday after several students report illness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Catholic school in Virginia Beach has decided to close Friday after dozens of its students reported being sick earlier this week.

Lou Goldberg, principal of St. Matthew’s Catholic School, says about 5.3 percent reported illness — such as vomiting and nausea — Wednesday afternoon.

Goldberg says this was 30 of the 560 students at the school.

The school was cleaned overnight in a more intensive manner than normal, according to Goldberg. None of the students have been diagnose with a virus, but Goldberg says some parents held their kids out of school for Thursday.

Goldberg says they decided to cancel school Friday to give students a long weekend to get better. The school will be cleaned again over the weekend.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.