Va. Beach Public Schools change calendar to make up for snow days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Public schools in Virginia Beach will see several changes to the calendar following days off due to snow.

To make up for the four lost instructional days, 15 minutes will be added to each school day from Feb. 12 to May 4. That time will be added to the end of the day for elementary and high schools students, and school will start 5 minutes earlier and dismiss 10 minutes later for middle school students.

The school system says one day built into the 181-day school calendar has been used to make up for one of those snow days (Jan. 8) and Jan. 29 (previously a staff-only day) and Feb. 19 (Presidents Day) will now be instructional days for students to make up for missed days on Jan. 4 and 5.

Jan. 29 and Feb. 19 will also be “C” days for high school students, with students attending all of their classes instead of the usual A/B block schedule. For middle school students on the block schedule, Jan. 29 with be an “A” day and Feb. 19 will be a “B” day.

The first semester has also been extended to Friday, Feb. 2. Students will receive report cards for the second nine weeks and first semester on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Employees will have the option of making up lost time by using flexible scheduling or approved leave.

To see the revised calendar for Virginia Beach Public Schools, click here.