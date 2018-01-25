Tyrrell County man arrested on cocaine charges

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — A Columbia man has been arrested on cocaine charges.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marcus O. Forehand 49, of Columbia for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.

Deputies seized five bags of crack cocaine, four bags of powder cocaine and three grams of marijuana.

Forehand was also arrested for failure to appear on a child support charge in Pasquotank County.

Forehand was placed in the Dare County Detention Center on a 1,000 cash bond for failure to appear and a 5,000 secured bond for the drug charges.