Thousands of outages reported in Newport News; 2 schools briefly impacted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of customers in Newport News have lost power, according to Dominion Energy. The outages briefly affected power at two nearby schools.

Dominion’s outage map showed a little less than 7,000 outages reported across two incidents. Michelle Price with Newport News Public Schools says two schools were affected by Thursday’s outage — Menchville High School and B.C. Charles Elementary School.

Price says power is back on at both schools, after it was out for about an hour. Menchville lost power during first lunch, so sandwiches had to be made in place of hot food.

The cause of the outages is pending investigation, according to Dominion.