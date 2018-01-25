Sweden: Men’s Olympic hockey roster

After winning silver with a 25-man roster filled with 24 NHL pros at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games, just one fewer than the U.S. and Canada rosters four years ago, Sweden’s 2018 Olympic team includes one Stanley Cup champion (Viktor Stalberg, 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks), the brother of future Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Henrik Lundqvist (Joel Lundqvist) and just one player who wore the Tre Kronor at a previous Olympic Games (Goalie Jhonas Enroth, but he did not play. See Henrik Lundqvist.).

Names in bold denote previous Olympic appearances.

Name Position Current Team NHL GP Jhonas Enroth G Dynamo Minsk (KHL) 153 Viktor Fasth G Vaxjo Lakers (SHL) 63 Magnus Hellberg G Kunlun Red Star (KHL) 4 Jonas Ahnelov D Avangard Omsk (KHL) 0 Simon Bertilsson D Brynas Gavle (SHL) 0 Rasmus Dahlin D Frolunda Gothenburg (SHL) 0 Johan Fransson D Geneve-Servette (SUI) 0 Erik Gustafsson D Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk (KHL) 91 Patrik Hersley D SKA St Petersburg (KHL) 0 Staffan Kronwall D Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL) 66 Mikael Wikstrand D Farjestad Karlstad (SHL) 0 Dick Axelsson F Farjestad Karlstad (SHL) 0 Alexander Bergstrom F Sibir Novisibirsk (KHL) 0 Dennis Everberg F Avangard Omsk (KHL) 70 Carl Klingberg F EV Zug (NLA) 12 Anton Lander F Ak Bars Kazan (KHL) 215 Par Lindholm F Skelleftea AIK (SHL) 0 Joakim Lindstrom F Skelleftea AIK (SHL) 150 Joel Lundqvist F Frolunda Gothenburg (SHL) 134 Oscar Moller F Skelleftea AIK (SHL) 87 Linus Omark F Salavat Yulayev Ufa (KHL) 79 Fredrik Pettersson F ZSC Lions (NLA) 0 Viktor Stalberg F EV Zug (NLA) 488