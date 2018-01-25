Suspect steals pizza delivery bag from driver in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police say someone snatched a pizza delivery bag from a driver during an incident Tuesday night.

Police say a Pizza Hut driver was making a delivery on Park Street after 8 p.m., when they were approached by someone. This person was described as being between the ages of 18 and 22, and was wearing a red-colored Redskins toboggan hat, a blue Hornets sweatshirt and denim jeans.

This person was having a conversation with the driver when another suspect approached from the opposite side of the delivery car.

Police say the suspect grabbed the delivery bag while the driver was looking at the second suspect. The two suspects then ran in opposite directions.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find anyone. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.