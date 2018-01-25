Suffolk authorities looking for suspect linked to arson attempt at farmer’s market

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office and Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say may have been behind a recent arson attempt.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night at Bennett’s Creek Farm Market in the 3800 block of Bridge Road, according to a release from Suffolk officials.

An investigation revealed that someone lit a container of cardboard debris on fire, but the flames didn’t spread to the building and burned themselves out. Someone discovered what had happened around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to the release.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with a close cut beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office 757-514-4542 or the Suffolk Crime Line.