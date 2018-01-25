Southampton County woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Southampton County woman was sentenced to 30 days for an animal cruelty charge.

Boykins police officials said in September 2017 that Tonya Brown was charged for the living conditions of two pit bulls.

It was alleged that the dogs were being kept in filthy conditions at Brown’s mother’s home. Police said at the time there was an ongoing investigation, and officers had been out to the home on numerous occasions.

Brown pleaded guilty to the charge this week, and was sentenced to 240 days with 210 of that suspended.