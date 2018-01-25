Snow days force Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Schools to make changes to schedule

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Schools have changed their calendar following recent snowfall that canceled several days of classes.

Several dates have been changed from early dismissal and teacher workdays to full days. Those include Feb. 1, Feb. 22, Feb. 23, Feb. 26, March 15 and May 8.

To meet state law requiring 185 days or 1025 hours of instructional time for students, the district has also elected to add 15 minutes to the end of each school day in order to preserve the district’s scheduled spring break. Administrators chose this route based input from staff.

In case of future inclement weather, the school district will use March 30 (the Friday before spring break week) and Monday, May 28 (Memorial Day) as makeup days.

