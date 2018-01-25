Senior alert issued for missing Spotsylvania County woman

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WAVY) — A senior alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing 75-year-old woman from Spotsylvania County.

Virginia State Police say Spotsylvania County deputies are looking for Barbara Yingling Taylor, who was last seen on Wednesday at her home. It is believed that Taylor is in danger.

Taylor was last ween wearing a puffy blue jacket and blue pajama pants or jeans.

State police say Taylor suffers from cognitive impairment and may need medical attention. If you see Taylor or know of her whereabouts, call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 1-540-582-7115.