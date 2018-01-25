Rabid raccoon and cat found in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A rabid cat and a rabid raccoon were found in different areas of Norfolk earlier this week.

On Jan. 21, the rabid raccoon was found in the 1600 block of Holland Avenue after it was killed by two dogs.

A stray cat scratched a dog in the 3000 block of Raccine Avenue on Jan. 22. Both animals were sent for testing and the results came back positive for rabies on Jan. 24.

No human exposures were reported.

Officials say if you were recently bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area to contact Norfolk Department of Health at (757) 683-2712.