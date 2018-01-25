Portsmouth police investigating two overnight shootings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police detectives are investigating two overnight shootings that happened about a mile from each other.

The first one happened around 12:29 a.m. in the 2200 block of Pulaski Street where police found a man who had been shot. Paramedics took him to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The second shooting happened about 10 minutes later at the intersection of Deep Creek Blvd. and Portsmouth Blvd. A source tells 10 On Your Side’s Rico Bush that police responded to the area after getting reports of a robbery but when they arrived, they found a man in a car who had been shot in the stomach.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to recover.

Descriptions of the gunmen in both shootings have not been released by police.

The two Portsmouth shooting were part of a violent morning in Hampton Roads Jan. 25. A third shooting in Hampton sent a Virginia Beach man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shootings to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.