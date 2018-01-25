Police to discuss unsolved 2015 Portsmouth murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are expected to hold a news conference Thursday evening to talk about an unsolved 2015 murder.

Police say Omar Booker was shot and killed at Philadelphia Cold Cuts in three years ago. Booker had worked at the sandwich shop since he was a 14-year-old, and had been mulling over whether to go to college or join the Navy.

Security video released days after the shooting showed two men running into the sandwich shop, and then running out.

Thursday’s news conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks will be there. Look for more coverage on WAVY.com and later this evening on WAVY News 10.