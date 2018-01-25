Pizza delivery driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A pizza delivery driver was seriously injured after being shot Thursday morning in Newport News.

Police say officers were called to a shooting on Madison Avenue, just off Jefferson Avenue, around 11:15 a.m. A 29-year-old man was found at the scene with gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

Police say the man, a driver for Domino’s, was making a delivery when he was shot. Medics took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a black male with a tattoo on the right side of his face.

