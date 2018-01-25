Police: Newport News man shot on De Wald Circle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are trying to figure out who shot a Newport News man on Thursday night, and why.

Police received the call for gunshots fired around 8:30 p.m from the 13300 block of De Wald Circle. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers were told that the man was outside when a male driving a dark-colored vehicle pulled up. The gunman got out of the vehicle, walked up to the victim and shot him. The suspect then got back in the vehicle and drove off.

And police say the suspect and the victim did not know each other prior to the shooting.

At this time, authorities haven’t released any motive or suspect information.

