Police: Chesapeake robbery related to other dollar store robberies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say a robbery at a Dollar General last week may be related to other similar robberies in the Hampton Roads area.

Police say they are looking for three suspects in the Chesapeake robbery, which happened Jan. 17. at a store on S. Military Highway. All three were armed with handguns and got away with cash as well as Newport cigarettes.

Chesapeake police spokesperson Kelly Elliot told 10 On Your Side the Jan. 17 robbery is connected to another Dollar General Robbery in Portsmouth.

There have been multiple recent robberies at dollar stores across the region. Three different dollar stores were robbed in Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Norfolk during last week’s snow storm.

These three men have been connected to several robberies across Hampton Roads. Almost all of the places hit were dollar stores. Police need your help identifying them. Find out just how many have been robbed coming up this evening on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/vCpoCFgk6m — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) January 25, 2018

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize these suspects.