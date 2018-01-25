Police charge 4 with murder in Va. Beach double homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four suspects who were arrested in connection to a double homicide in Virginia Beach are now facing murder charges, police say.

Virginia Beach police say three people were shot on Gate Treet Court Jan. 8, near Naval Air Station Oceana. Two of the people shot died at the scene — 28-year-old Michael Allen Cain and 22-year-old Matthew Dillon Jyrkinen.

The third person shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Jan. 17 that 22-year-old Dale Edward Gauvin, 35-year-old Steven Larry Gray, 29-year-old Malkim Shamarr Hart and 33-year-old Justin Travis Rigby were arrested.

The four were initially faced with charges including robbery and aggravated malicious wounding. Police said Thursday that all four have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

