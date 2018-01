CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An armed suspect stole money orders at Chesapeake-area 7-Eleven early Thursday morning, according to police.

Chesapeake police spokesperson Kelly Elliot says the robbery happened around 5 a.m. on Bainbridge Boulevard.

The suspect, believed to be a man in his 30’s, revealed he had a handgun in his waistband before demanding money orders.

Elliot says he got away in a green SUV. No injuries were reported.