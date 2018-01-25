Online search engine shows reports from 3 local police departments

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Looking up police reports in Chesapeake and Norfolk is now easier thanks to one online search engine.

Crimemapping.com is site that allows you to look up crimes reported across the country. Crimes can be looked up by state, agency, type — robbery, larceny, shooting, etc. — and even where or when they happened.

The site shows police reports from Chesapeake, Norfolk and Old Dominion University.

Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson Crimemapping.com has replaced CrimeView Community, which only showed reports for Norfolk.

Hudson noted that Crimemapping does not show city boundaries — so it can look as if all incidents are in one city. Clicking on the individual crime reports will, however, show where it was reported.

