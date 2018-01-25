Norway’s Maren Lundby wins World Cup ski jumping event in Japan

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Maren Lundby of Norway continued her preparations for the Pyeongchang Olympics by winning a World Cup ski jumping event on Saturday.

Lundby had jumps of 95.5 and 93.5 meters on the normal hill for a total of 252.9 points to record her third World Cup title of the season.

Germany’s Katharina Althaus produced jumps of 93.5 and 96.0 meters to finish second with 248.6 points, followed by Japan’s Sara Takanashi, who received 238.2 points after two jumps of 93.0 meters.

Defending Olympic champion Carina Vogt of Germany was seventh with 214.8 points.

With Saturday’s win in Sapporo, Lundby extended her lead in the overall World Cup standings to 460 points, 20 ahead of Althaus. Takanashi is third with 280 points.

The World Cup season continues Sunday at the same venue.