NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say no one was injured after an accident involving a Norfolk Public Schools school bus and a truck on Thursday afternoon.

Police say five students on bus No. 305 Crossroads Elementary and their bus driver were on the bus at the time of the accident. The call for the crash came in a 3:17 p.m. at the 6200 block of Sangamon Ave.

Police spokeswoman Joann Hughes says police are not sure if anyone will be charged.

