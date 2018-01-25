Man charged in connection to string of Virginia Beach vehicle larcenies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have charged a man in connection to a string of vehicle larcenies that occurred from the night of Jan. 11 to the early morning of Jan. 12.

Kwali Naboo Jordan is charged with 15 counts of tampering with a vehicle, four counts of grand larceny, petit larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, conspiracy to buy or receive stolen goods and destruction of property with intent to steal.

Jordan was arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Police say several of these larcenies happened in the 200 block of 34th Street, the 3000 block of Atlantic Avenue and 500 block of Pacific Avenue.

The cases remain under investigation.