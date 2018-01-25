Making a splash; Virginia Beach diver named All-American

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – When Olivia Francella heard the news, she couldn’t help but erupt with excitement.

“I just freaked out. I could not stop smiling,” said Francella, a junior at Princess Anne High School. “I was just running around the house yelling, ‘Mom! No Way'”

Francella had just found out she was named a high schooll diving All-American. “It means a lot to me, especially because diving is not as big in this area as it is in other places. So, it means a lot to me to help this sport expand,” said Francella, who’s believed to be the first diver from Hampton Roads, male or female, to receive that honor.