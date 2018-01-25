Hampton health officials looking for cat that bit person

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials in Hampton are looking for a cat that bit a person over the weekend.

Officials say the incident happened Sunday, Jan. 21. The cat was reportedly last seen in the 2800 block of Victoria Boulevard, and is described as a Himalayan male with a blue collar.

Officials say the cat could be in the area of Raleigh Avenue.

The victim who was bit may have to get a rabies shot if officials are unable to find the cat.

If you know anything, call the Hampton Health Department at 757-727-2570 or the Hampton Animal Control at 757-727-6111 or 727-8311.