Grand jury to hear case of bus driver charged with crimes involving underage girl

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The case against a bus driver accused of crimes involving an underage girl is moving forward in Newport News.

Court records show the case of Timothy Dixon has been certified to a grand jury.

Investigators say Dixon was communicating with a 15-year-old girl through an app called Whisper, which can be used to send photographs and video anonymously.

The teenager claims she and Dixon exchanged inappropriate and sexual messages. She also claims they met face-to-face, and that Dixon provided her alcohol and took her to his home.

Dixon is a substitute bus driver who has been employed by Newport News Public Schools since December 2013. He has been suspended without pay.

The grand jury hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 12, 2018.