Crews working house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Chesapeake.

Fire department officials tweeted Thursday morning that the fire was a house on Strawberry Lane. A photo posted to Twitter showed smoke rising from the top of the house.

Lt. Tony Barakat tells WAVY.com firefighters were called to the scene just before 5 a.m. A fire was found in the attic on the backside of the house.

Crews had the fire under control at 6:10 a.m.

Barakat says crews searched the house, but no one was found inside. Three people who live at the house have been displaced.

