Chesapeake wallet theft caught on tape

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A local family is asking for the public’s help to find the person who stole a wallet from their cart in a busy Chesapeake store.

The family says it happened at the Tuesday Morning store off Battlefield Boulevard, in the new Kroger Shopping Center. The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance camera and the family got a recording of the footage. It’s already been shared on Facebook more than 4,000 times, including with 10 On Your Side.

The woman whose wallet was snatched says it all started when a stranger began having a conversation with her.

10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon spoke to her about what happened next and what she’s learned from this experience. Plus, see the video of the thieves in action… tonight beginning on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.