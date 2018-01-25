Cadillac crashes into Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A driver of a Cadillac sedan ran into a brick house in Hampton on Wednesday night.
The incident happened in the Fox Hill area of Hampton. Hampton Fire officials say there was a call about the crash around 10:04 p.m.
The Technical Rescue Team, along with other crews extricated the driver from the vehicle. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The owners of the home were not home at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported.
