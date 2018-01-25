Bobcat hit by car still recovering after being hit by car

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WAVY) – A bobcat that stuck in the grill of a vehicle going from Gloucester to Richmond is still recovering but could be released into the wild in late February.

The Wildlife of Virginia staff took radiographs to check on the bobcat’s injuries on Jan. 22. A doctor at the Wildlife Center said that the bobcat’s jaw fracture has fully healed, and the bobcat can eat whole food again.

The bobcat was found stuck in the grill of a woman’s vehicle who was driving from Gloucester to Richmond on Thanksgiving.

In the coming weeks, the bobcat will be transitioned back to whole food and offered live prey.

Bobcat stuck in grill of car may be released in February View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Wildlife Center of Virginia Credit: Wildlife Center of Virginia Credit: Wildlife Center of Virginia Credit: Wildlife Center of Virginia