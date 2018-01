Cast member, Matt Shingledecker, shares his experience with the hit broadway show and why residents of Hampton Roads should make their way to the theatre this weekend.

You can catch Les Misérables at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk. Below are the remaining showtimes:

•Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

•Friday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m.

•Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

•Sunday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

For tickets visit http://chrysler.hallnorfolk.com/Events