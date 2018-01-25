Authorities arrest Alexandria man on child porn charges

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities from Middlesex County helped arrest an Alexandria man earlier this week on child pornography charges.

Virginia State Police, Alexandria police and deputies from Middlesex on Tuesday searched the home of Richard B. Allison Jr.

Allison was arrested on 19 felony indictments — which included seven counts of attempted indecent liberties with children and 11 counts of use of a computer to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office says Allison’s arrest stemmed from a several weeks-long investigation.

Allison is being held at Middle Peninsula Security Center without bond.