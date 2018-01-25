Audience: NBG 2018 Wedding Giveaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine winning the wedding of your dreams… well it’s going to come true for one lucky couple! Our audience today was from the Norfolk Botanical Garden and they told us how you can vote for that lucky couple.

Norfolk Botanical Garden 2018 Wedding Giveaway

Vote today, Jan. 25, through Friday, Feb. 23.

NBGWeddings.org

Follow on Facebook and Instagram: @WeddingsatNBG

Winner will be announced at the VOW Bridal Show on Feb. 25 and here on The Hampton Roads Show on Monday, Feb. 26.