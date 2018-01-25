Alina Zagitova hands Yevgenia Medvedeva first loss in 2 years

Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva is no longer the clear favorite in the Winter Olympics’ marquee event.

The two-time world champion lost for the first time in more than two years, upset by training partner Alina Zagitova at the European Figure Skating Championships in Moscow.

Italian Carolina Kostner earned bronze.

Zagitova, the 15-year-old world junior champion, set personal bests in the short program and free skate.

Medvedeva, in her first competition since November due to a broken foot, had a few struggled on landings in her free skate. She also stumbled out of a double Axel in her short program.

Full results are here. NBCSN will air coverage Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

Kostner, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist competing who made her Europeans debut in 2003, fell on her opening triple Lutz and landed just three triple jumps.

She hung on to win a medal at her 11th straight European Championships.

Russian Maria Sotskova, the Grand Prix Final silver medalist, fell on her last triple jump, a Lutz, among other landing troubles. She placed fourth.

Those four skaters are the Olympic medal contenders along with Canadians Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman and Japanese Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto.

U.S. champion Bradie Tennell ranks 14th in the world this season.