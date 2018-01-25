2018 U.S. Olympic freestyle ski team

The U.S. is sending eight mogul skiers and six aerial skiers to PyeongChang in freestyle skiing.

While the freestyle team features a lot of first-time Olympians, there are several strong medal contenders such as Jaelin Kauf, Mac Bohonnon and Ashley Caldwell on the roster.

Countries can send up to four men and four women to compete in each freestyle discipline, depending on how many quota spots they’ve earned. The U.S. will field a full team for moguls but only selected three men and three women for aerials.

In related news, 15 athletes were named to the U.S. Olympic freeski team in halfpipe and slopestyle. No ski cross racers were selected for PyeongChang.

The full roster for the U.S. Olympic freestyle team is below.

Men’s Moguls

Brad Wilson

Troy Murphy

Casey Andringa

Emerson Smith

Brad Wilson is the only member of the team with past Olympic experience, having finished 20th at the last Winter Games. His brother, Bryon Wilson, won a bronze medal at the 2010 Olympics.

Casey Andringa spent last summer training on the water ramps in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. To save money, he and his brother lived in a tent. Andringa made his World Cup debut in January and posted a pair of top-ten finishes in his first two starts.

Women’s Moguls

Jaelin Kauf

Morgan Schild

Tess Johnson

Keaton McCargo

The team, which is made up of first-time Olympians, is led by Jaelin Kauf and Morgan Schild.

In the midst of a breakout season, Kauf has established herself as a gold medal contender. Thanks to fast times down the course, she has already won several races this year and enters PyeongChang as the current World Cup points leader.

Schild could also contend for a medal. While Kauf’s greatest asset is speed, Schild is known for attempting the most technically difficult tricks in the field.

Men’s Aerials

Mac Bohonnon

Jon Lillis

Eric Loughran

Mac Bohonnon, the only U.S. skier to compete in men’s aerials at the last Olympics, placed fifth in Sochi. The 2015 World Cup champion has been practicing a trick called “The Hurricane” — a quintuple-twisting triple flip invented by the late Jeret “Speedy” Peterson — and could attempt it in PyeongChang.

Jon Lillis was the surprise winner at last year’s world championships.

Women’s Aerials

Kiley McKinnon

Ashley Caldwell

Madison Olsen

Ashley Caldwell, the reigning world champion in women’s aerials, is set to compete at her third Olympics. She regularly attempts high degree of difficulty triple flips in competition.

Though Kiley McKinnon was the overall champion of the World Cup circuit in 2015, she had not won an individual World Cup event before this year. McKinnon finally got her first career victory in January and, like Caldwell, could contend for a medal in PyeongChang.