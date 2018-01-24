What’s Happening: Art and Sale Show, Winter Wildlife Festival, and Bluegrass and Brew Festival

This year there are more than 200 featured artists, the most the show has ever featured!

The money raised is used for the arts department at NSA. There will be more than two thousand pieces available to purchase from paintings to glass vases, jewelry. The best part is they constantly restock artwork at the show.

When:

Jan. 27 | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 28 | 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 29 | 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 | 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 | 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 | 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 | 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 4 | 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Nansemond- Suffolk Academy

Cost: Free Admission

Winter Wildlife Festival: Friday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Feb. 28

There’s two parts to this festival; the wildlife trips and the exhibit hall.

Sign up to tour the Back Bay Wildlife Refuge or go whale watching. You can also head to exhibit halls at The Princess Anne Library and Rec Center. There, you find live animals, a number of children’s activities and walk up workshops.

When: Exhibit Hall (Saturday) 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Adventure Trips (Friday- Sunday) Times Vary

Where: Exhibit Hall- Princess Anne Library and Recreation Center

Adventure Trips (Locations Vary) – Click the link to register

Cost: (Exhibit Hall) – Free (Adventure Trips): $5-40

Coastal Virginia Bluegrass and Brew Festival: Friday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Feb. 28

The American Theatre welcomes three legendary bluegrass acts: The Whiskey Rebellion, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Blue Grass Band, and the Crooked Road on Tour. While you’re jamming out at the concert, sample some of the best breweries Hampton Roads’ has to offer.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The American Theatre

Cost: $25-35