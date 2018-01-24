Tractor-trailer overturns on Route 460 in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a driver was charged Wednesday after a tractor-trailer overturned in Isle of Wight County.

State police say 48-year-old Tony A. Raney, Greensboro, North Carolina, was driving west on Route 460 when he went off the road and overturned on the shoulder.

Raney was not injured and has been charged with failure to maintain lane of travel.

All lanes on Route 460 were blocked at Ecella Road while crews worked to clear the crash. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.