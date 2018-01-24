Suspect wanted in indecent exposure incident in Newport News

Photo of the suspect courtesy of the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say they are looking for a man wanted for exposing himself inside a 7-Eleven last week.

Police say the incident happened Jan. 18 at a 7-Eleven on Nettles Drive. The suspect in question walked into the store, exposed himself and then confronted the two female employees while fondling himself.

He then left, got in his car and drove away. Police say his Nissan Altima appeared to have some paint damage on the front hood.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man.

