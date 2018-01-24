Suspect wanted in indecent epxosure incident in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say they are looking for a man wanted for exposing himself at 7-Eleven last week.

Police say the incident happened Jan. 18 at a 7-Eleven on Nettles Drive. The suspect in question walked into the store, exposed himself and then confronted the two female employees while fondling himself.

He then left, got in his car and drove away. Police say his Nissan Altima appeared to have some paint damage on the front hood.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man.