Suffolk Public Schools announce changes to schedule after snow

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The last two snowstorms have thrown off school calendars all around the area, including in Suffolk.

To make up for the lost class time, the school district has announced that several days previously scheduled to be shortened days or days off for students will now be full days.

The district will also be adding on 10 minutes to the end of each school day through June 14, the last day of school.

Middle school and high school exams originally scheduled for January 23-26 will now be administered January 30 – February 2.

To see the full list of changes to the calendar and exam schedule, click here.