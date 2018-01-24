Sussex sheriff: Franklin man found dead in the woods

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway after authorities say a Franklin man was found dead in the woods.

Sussex County Sheriff Earnest L. Giles says a hunter discovered the body of 36-year-old Kenneth Moore on Jan. 12, a half mile north of the Southampton County line.

Giles says Moore was wrapped in trash bags and was submerged in water in a ditch.

Moore had this throat cut and bled out, according to Giles. This case is being investigated as a homicide.

