School bus driver’s car broken into while she was on route

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Someone allegedly broke into the car of a school bus driver while she was out on her drop-off route in Suffolk on Tuesday.

Suffolk Police Spokesperson Timothy Kelley says officers responded to Pioneer Elementary School for the incident.

The bus driver told police someone had broken her rear, passenger door window and took her purse off the floor of the car.

Kelley says this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.