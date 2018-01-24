Police: Woman found shot in Hampton hotel room

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was found shot in a hotel room early Wednesday morning in Hampton, according to police.

Hampton police officials say officers responded to the Ambassador Inn and Suites hotel on West Mercury Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. for a shots fired call.

Officers found the 37-year-old woman in one of the rooms suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.

Police say it appeared the woman had agreed to meet someone at hotel parking lot prior to the shooting. This person, whom the woman had previously interacted with on the internet, became angry at some point and fired multiple rounds at the woman.

Police say a vehicle parked in the lot was damaged by the gunfire. The suspect in this case is still on the loose.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this shooting.