Police: Second arrest made in 2017 Hampton homicide

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they have arrested a second suspect wanted in a deadly 2017 shooting.

Johnathan Matthew Bradley, 25, died in the June 19, 2017 incident. Police say Bradley was shot while he was sitting in a parked vehicle on Derosa Drive.

Three armed suspects went up to the vehicle and tried to rob Bradley. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the process.

Police found Bradley inside the vehicle, which was crashed at a home on Derosa Drive.

Twenty-year-old Brian Austin Moore, of Hampton, was arrested in August 2017.

Malik Omar Saunders, 21, was arrested Jan. 23, 2018. He and Moore are each facing charges of murder, two counts of use of a firearm in a felony, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit a robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

A mugshot for Saunders was not immediately available.

Police are continuing to search for the third suspect, 21-year-old Jerri De’Unda Forson. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.