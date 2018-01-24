No injuries after school bus crash in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus driver was charged following a crash Wednesday morning.

James City County police spokesperson Stephanie Williams tells WAVY.com the crash occurred in the 8700 block of Pocahontas Trail. The investigation revealed that the bus crossed the yellow line and sideswiped a tractor-trailer and then ran off the road into a ditch.

There were students on board the bus, but no injuries reported, according to Williams.

The bus driver, 53-year-old Lisa Christina Lonsway, was cited with failure to maintain lane.