Local delegate to propose bill requiring special election in case of tie

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A local Virginia delegate is proposing a bill requiring a special election in the event of a tie vote.

The proposed legislation from Del. Marcia Price (Newport News) comes three weeks after Del. David Yancey won the 94th District in the House of Delegate by way of a name drawing.

That result came at the end of nearly two months of challenges from both Yancey and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds. Yancey initially won the election by 10 votes, but Simonds requested a recount.

Simonds then appeared to win the election by a single vote — but Yancey challenged the result. A three-judge panel then ruled the election a tie, leading to the aforementioned Jan. 4 name-drawing.

Simonds conceded the final result nearly a week after the drawing.

Price has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning in Richmond to roll out the proposed bill.

She is expected to be joined by members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and a “disenfranchised voter” from the 94th District.