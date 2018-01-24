Hampton School Board meeting tonight about school renaming

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton School Board is meeting Wednesday to talk about a request to rename a school named for a Confederate figure.

Wednesday’s meeting comes more than a month after a decision was made to rename The Campus at Lee as the Hampton City Schools Adult and Alternative Learning Center.

The board will now take up the issue of Jefferson Davis Middle School.

The request to rename both came from the local chapter of the NAACP and the SCLC. 10 On Your Side has reported that some felt the names do not reflect current values of society.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.