NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters were called to the scene of a fire early Wednesday morning at a funeral home.

Dispatch tells WAVY.com the fire was reported just before 2:45 a.m. at Smith and Williams Funeral Home.

The fire was under control a little after 3 a.m., according to dispatch. No injuries were reported.

It is unclear how much damage the building may have sustained or what caused the fire.

